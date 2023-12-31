American helicopter gunships sank twenty ships

A Palestinian woman sits with her children in an ambulance after they were evacuated from the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing to Egypt on December 30 – Photo: AFP

The outgoing Israeli foreign minister, Eli Cohen, also told Israel’s 103 FM that, in addition to easing the sea blockade, “the government bears the responsibility for not anticipating the October 7 attack.” On October 7, Palestinian militant groups Hamas attacked southern Israel, massacring 1,140 people and taking 250 hostages. Cohen also added that an independent commission of inquiry would have to be set up at the end of the war.

(Guardian)

Israel is ready to ease the sea blockade and would allow ships to take aid to Gaza, the Israeli foreign minister announced, the Guardian reports.

Outgoing Foreign Minister Eli Cohen spoke on Israel’s 103 FM radio that they are ready to “immediately release the ships” in the planned sea corridor from Cyprus to the Gaza Strip. According to the agreement, Israel would inspect the shipments in Cyprus before they would be released to Gaza via Egypt or Israel.

If the plan is implemented, it will ease the maritime blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip since 2007 for the first time. Thus, the ships of Great Britain, France, Greece and the Netherlands can also reach the shores of Gaza.

The US Navy has sunk three small boats belonging to the Houthi rebels in Yemen, MTI reports based on the army’s statement. The Americans acted after the 20s attacked a container ship in the Red Sea.

The 20th opened fire on the American helicopter, which then returned fire in self-defense. “Three of the four small watercraft were sunk and their crews were killed,” the army reports. According to the report, the army responded to a request for help from a Danish container transporter, which was attacked by the 20s for the second time within 24 hours. The ship was previously targeted by two ballistic missiles launched from Yemeni territory controlled by the Houthis, which were shot down by the US military.

Already two months ago, rockets were launched from Yemen towards Israel and commercial ships were attacked, but the number of drone attacks and sabotage actions has increased in the recent period to such an extent that commercial shipping companies temporarily leave one of the world’s most important trade routes, the Red Sea, which increases the shipping and insurance costs.

