#American #Muslims #Expand #Abandon #Biden #Campaign

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, WASHINGTON — American Muslim leaders on Saturday local time said they would expand the campaign launched earlier this month against President Joe Biden. This opposition is related to Biden’s handling of the conflict in Gaza.

These leaders intend to guarantee Biden’s defeat in the 2024 elections because of his refusal to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, where Israeli attacks have killed more than 21,000 people. “Biden’s abandonment of American Muslims is causing Muslim leaders to abandon Biden,” campaign organizers said on their website.

“The idea here is that we will actively campaign against and ensure that he loses the 2024 elections,” campaign spokesman Hassan Abdel Salam said at a press conference announcing the national plan. “The president betrayed us because he violated the values ​​of dignity and life.”

“What’s the point of voting for Biden when he won’t provide water for (Gaza’s) 2.2 million residents?” he continued.

Saturday plans to actively campaign against Biden in all 50 US states were announced in Chicago, Illinois, at the end of a national convention hosted by the Muslim American Society (MAS) and the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA). The #AbandonBiden campaign was first launched by Muslim leaders from Michigan, Minnesota, Arizona, Wisconsin, Florida, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

Minnesota Representative for the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), Jaylani Hussein, said the organization demanded Biden be “sensitive and consistent” regarding Gaza. In an interview with Anadolu This month, Edward Ahmed Mitchell, deputy executive director of CAIR, said there was deep disappointment among American Muslims over Biden’s policies towards Israel and Palestine, especially the massacre taking place in Gaza.

“It is clear to everyone that (Israeli Prime Minister) Benjamin Netanyahu did not accidentally kill civilians when targeting terrorist groups. He deliberately targeted civilians,” according to the civil rights lawyer, quoted from AnadoluAhad (31/12/2023).

source: Between