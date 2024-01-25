American singer-songwriter Melanie (76) passed away | Stars

#American #singersongwriter #Melanie #passed #Stars

American singer-songwriter Melanie has died at the age of 76. Her children wrote on their mother’s Facebook account on Wednesday that she died peacefully the day before. A cause of death is not reported.

“We are devastated, but would like to thank you for the love you have for our mother,” the three write. They plan to organize a memorial service for their mother at a later date. “The details will be announced as soon as they are known. We look forward to seeing you there.”

Melanie, full name Melanie Safka, scored her greatest successes in the late 1960s and early 1970s. She had hits with songs such as Beautiful people, Brand new key, Peace will come (according to plan) and Lay down (candles in the rain). The singer also performed at Woodstock in 1969.

She continued to make a lot of music in later years and released a total of 28 studio albums. Her latest, Ever since you never heard of me, was released in 2010.

