American singer-songwriter Melanie (76) passed away | Stars

#American #singersongwriter #Melanie #passed #Stars

American singer-songwriter Melanie has died at the age of 76. Her children wrote on their mother’s Facebook account on Wednesday that she died peacefully the day before. A cause of death is not reported.

“We are devastated, but would like to thank you for the love you have for our mother,” the three write. They plan to organize a memorial service for their mother at a later date. “The details will be announced as soon as they are known. We look forward to seeing you there.”

Melanie, full name Melanie Safka, scored her greatest successes in the late 1960s and early 1970s. She had hits with songs such as Beautiful people, Brand new key, Peace will come (according to plan) and Lay down (candles in the rain). The singer also performed at Woodstock in 1969.

She continued to make a lot of music in later years and released a total of 28 studio albums. Her latest, Ever since you never heard of me, was released in 2010.

Private newsletter

Daily the latest news about the stars and royals.

Also Read:  the Top 2000 Café is a well-oiled fun machine

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The traditional Fanorona game to discover
The traditional Fanorona game to discover
Posted on
Do not remove the Lenin monument in Stockholm
Do not remove the Lenin monument in Stockholm
Posted on
American singer-songwriter Melanie (76) passed away | Stars
American singer-songwriter Melanie (76) passed away | Stars
Posted on
“We must all take a step forward”
“We must all take a step forward”
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News