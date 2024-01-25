American singer-songwriter Melanie passed away at the age of 76 | Music

#American #singersongwriter #Melanie #passed #age #Music

Jan 25, 2024 at 11:09 am

American singer-songwriter Melanie has died at the age of 76. Her children wrote on their mother’s Facebook profile on Wednesday that she died peacefully a day earlier. They did not share the cause of death.

“We are devastated, but would like to thank you for the love you have for our mother and tell you that she loved you very much,” the three children wrote.

They want to organize a memorial for their mother at a later date. “Details will be announced as they become available. We look forward to seeing you there.”

Melanie, whose full name was Melanie Safka, had her greatest successes in the late 1960s and early 1970s. She had hits with songs like Beautiful People, Brand New Key, Peace Will Come (According To Plan) in Lay Down (Candles In The Rain). The singer also performed at the Woodstock festival in 1969. In the Netherlands, five of her songs reached the Top 40.

The singer continued to make a lot of music in later years and released a total of 28 studio albums. Her last, Ever Since You Never Heard of Mewas released in 2010.

