American woman who convinced boyfriend to kill her abusive mother gets parole: ‘I talked him into it’

#American #woman #convinced #boyfriend #kill #abusive #mother #parole #talked

Aa A + A – Reset

Report an error

This woman is accused of convincing her online friend to kill her mother, who forced her to pretend she had leukemia, muscular dystrophy and other serious illnesses for years.

GRBlanchard has been released from the Chillicothe prison, Missouri Department of Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann confirmed. She was released on parole after completing 85 percent of her probation. initial penalties, she said.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$