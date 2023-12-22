Americans who were imprisoned in Venezuela: “They try to drive you crazy”

#Americans #imprisoned #Venezuela #drive #crazy

(CNN) — The six Americans wrongfully detained in Venezuela returned to the United States on Wednesday night. Eyvin Hernández, Savoi Wright, Jerrel Kenemore, Joseph Cristella, Jason Saad and Edgar José Marval Moreno landed at Kelly Field in San Antonio, Texas. Savoi Wright and Eyvin Hernandez spoke about their experiences in Venezuela and what they felt upon returning home.

“Free at last, free at last, thank God almighty, free at last,” Wright said, expressing gratitude for being back on American soil.

“It is quite an experience to return to Texas and the United States of America and see all of you, such warm faces and so much love. “I’m very grateful, very grateful for the moment,” Wright said.

Wright said he was held with four other people in a “very small cell” while in Venezuela and that he was concerned for their safety at times.

“I didn’t know if I would ever get out. And it’s very scary to be in a place where you’re used to having freedoms and sometimes you’re locked in a cell with four other people,” he said, remembering his captivity.

Because his family was unable to get to San Antonio prior to his arrival, Wright contacted them via Facetime from the plane.

Eyvin Hernández said that his 630 days in prison in Venezuela were an “every day struggle” and that he was subjected to psychological abuse.

“If you find peace there, they do everything in their power to make you lose that peace and they try to drive you crazy. They have many psychological tactics,” Hernández said.

“The only thing you think about when you’re in prison is how you didn’t appreciate being free while you were. There’s no way to understand what it’s like to be in prison unjustly and have no way out.”

But he also emphasized that he wanted peaceful relations between the United States and Venezuela. “I don’t want anything done against them in my name,” she said.

“I want to thank President Biden because I know he made a difficult decision that will have a lot of pressure on him at the Capitol, but he brought us home and we are with our families,” Hernandez said.

“It warms my heart to see that you are back here on American soil. It’s going to be an interesting transition for you, but at least you will be here in the loving embrace of the country and your families, welcome home,” the envoy told the group. for Hostage Affairs, Roger Carstens, who accompanied the Americans on the flight home.

“You will often hear the Secretary of State and the President say that the most important thing we do in the United States Government is protect the security of our citizens, especially when they are abroad and especially when they are taken hostage or unjustly detained. for another country,” Carstens said. “President Biden has made this a big part of his administration’s efforts to date; he has brought home 45 unjust detainees and hostages during his term.”

Carstens said there are no more Americans in Venezuela who are held in prison facilities.

CNN previously reported that senior US officials announced that the United States had reached an agreement to secure the release of six wrongfully detained Americans and four other Americans held in Venezuela.

This agreement included the exchange between people detained in Venezuela and Alex Saab in the United States and the release of political prisoners in Venezuela.