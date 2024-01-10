America’s archenemy built a special weapon for the Russian army: here is the answer to the dreaded HIMARS system

The Sahed-107 is a further development of the Sahed-101: the V-shaped drone is 2.5 meters long and has a span of 3 meters. The device will likely be equipped with a special scanning system that will allow Russian forces to identify enemy artillery assets, including high-value HIMARS and M270 missile systems built specifically in NATO countries. Through the drone’s camera, the operator will receive battlefield data in real time, so it will also help other drones in target identification. The range of the device is estimated at 1,500 kilometers.

According to the newspaper’s information, a smaller number of drones are already ready: Teheran has already offered a few pieces of the technological device to Moscow, a total of approx. 2 million dollars worth. In addition, serial production of the Sahed-131 and 136 kamikaze drones almost certainly started in Russia last year.

We are seriously concerned about the aforementioned types of drones. The Russian military relies heavily on Iranian drones and is constantly developing them. For example, they are building faster and faster drones so that the Ukrainian air defense can fire more expensive missiles at them.”

a source from Kyiv told the British newspaper.

Iran denies supplying weapons to Russian forces at the same time, the “Gerán” drone family, which was first put into operation the year before last, is most definitely a repainted and then improved version of the Sahed drone family manufactured in Iran. In addition to the drones, Iran probably supplied Russia with heavy munitions.

