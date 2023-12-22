America’s ultimatum to Rayados in signing Cabecita Rodríguez – Fox Sports

#Americas #ultimatum #Rayados #signing #Cabecita #Rodríguez #Fox #Sports

Cabecita Rodríguez is at the center of transfer rumors and for the winter market he sounds like he will leave América for Monterrey, specifically, the Rayados team.

In La Última Palabra, Fernando Cevallos, a FOX Sports journalist, advanced the situation of this signing and the condition that must be met for America to let the Uruguayan leave before Clausura 2024.

The condition with which Cabecita Rodríguez could arrive in Monterrey

Before what was expressed by Fernando Cevallos, reports indicated that only if the player had the will to leave would the transfer be made, but there is a condition.

“They told me about the Cabecita issue that Rayados already made an offer, but América…if they don’t give the clause, no. He is not willing to negotiate with Rayados, because they did not like what happened at the time, how Ortiz came out,” Cevallos mentioned on the FOX Sports program.

“The answer was: ‘if you want it, pay the clause,’” the journalist explained about the information about the possible departure of Cabecita Rodríguez.

Arteaga is already closed with America

In the same program, Rubén Rodríguez confirmed that Gerardo Arteaga already has an agreement with America to return to Mexican soccer, despite the fact that the possibility of the Genk soccer player returning to Chivas de Guadalajara was being considered.

The Clausura 2024 starts on Friday, January 12, so América still has time to define the losses it will have in its squad and how to reinforce the team that became champion in the Apertura 2023.

