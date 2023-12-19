Amid heat waves, take care of your heart

#heat #waves #care #heart

Our planet is facing an accelerated rise in thermometers. In the next five years, it is estimated that the population will live with temperatures averages of up to 1.8 ºC above what we witnessed during the month of July 2023, recorded as the hottest in Brazil since 1961, the beginning of official records by the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet).

To scientific magazine The Lancet, one of the most respected in the world, warns that excessive heat is already responsible for approximately 70,000 deaths on the European continent. However, it is important to consider that this number may be underestimated. As a cardiologist, it is crucial to highlight that the extreme heat not only affects general conditions, but also poses a significant challenge to cardiovascular health.

In situations of intense heat, the human body makes adaptations to maintain body temperature at around 37 ºC. These adjustments include the dilation of blood vessels and the loss of fluids through sweat and urine, which can lead to dehydration, including the loss of essential electrolytes such as sodium, potassium and chloride.

A significant proportion of deaths recorded in Europe could have been avoided through preventive measures, with special attention to cardiac health. The first step is to recognize the dehydration symptoms, that go beyond general discomfort, including thirst, malaise, weakness, drowsiness, headache, dizziness and vomiting. These are manifestations that can directly impact the functioning of the heart, placing an additional burden on the organ and increasing the risk of complications.

Dilation of vessels in response to heat can lead to a drop in blood pressure. blood pressure, directly affecting blood perfusion to vital organs. Individuals who already face cardiac challenges, such as hypertension, may be particularly vulnerable during periods of extreme heat.

Therefore, it is recommended to stay in more ventilated, wear light clothing and reserve physical activities for airy places or, preferably, with air conditioning. These precautions not only help keep your body temperature stable, but also ease the burden on your cardiovascular system.

Furthermore, it is crucial to adopt diets Light and divided doses throughout the day, promoting not only adequate hydration, but also a balanced diet that benefits heart health. Choosing fresh foods rich in essential nutrients can help regulate blood pressure, for example.

For those without medical restrictions on fluid consumption, in addition to a minimum intake of 2 liters of water per day, the intake of isotonic drinks is considered relevant especially for those who practice intense physical activities. Adequate replacement of fluids and electrolytes is essential to avoid overloading the heart during periods of extreme heat.

A sun protectionl, which includes the use of sunscreens, is also critical. This is because prolonged exposure without care can trigger inflammatory responses that, in turn, negatively affect the circulatory system.

Finally, individuals who use medicines Antihypertensives, especially diuretics, should prioritize more regular blood pressure measurements. Heat can influence the effectiveness of these medications, and medical supervision is essential for appropriate dosage adjustments.

In other words, protecting heart health on days of extreme heat requires a holistic approach, ranging from early identification of symptoms to the implementation of daily practices that benefit the cardiovascular system. Individual awareness and collective collaboration play a vital role in prevention, contributing significantly to reducing mortality associated with heat stress.

* Heron Rached is a cardiologist and PhD in medical sciences from the University of São Paulo (USP)

