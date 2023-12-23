Amil is sold to a businessman friend of Lula

#Amil #sold #businessman #friend #Lula

Businessman José Seripieri Filho (photo), founder of Qualicorp, bought the health plan operator Amil, one of the largest in the country, previously owned by the American parent company UnitedHealth Group.

Seripieri Filho disbursed R$11 billion to buy Amil, as approved by the board of directors of UnitedHealth Group.

The information is from The globereleased this Friday, December 22nd

Of the amount of R$11 billion, R$2 billion came from controlling interest in the health plan operator and the remaining R$9 billion in liabilities, that is, Amil’s debts.

The health plan operator, which is the third largest in Brazil, recorded a loss of R$1.6 billion in 2022 alone.

The purchase of Amil by Seripieri Filho represents the largest merger and acquisition agreement ever carried out between a company and an individual in Brazil. The businessman will alone own all of Amil.

Advised by the investment bank BR Partners and the law firms Bichara Advogados and Spinelli Advogados, Seripieri Filho beat businessman Nelson Tanure and the investment house Bain Capital for control of Amil.

Who is José Seripieri Filho?

Specialist in the field of health plans, the businessman was arrested in 2020 as part of Operation Lava Jato suspected of involvement in a slush fund scheme in the 2014 elections run by the tucano José Serra (PSDB) for the Senate.

The arrest warrant was temporary and only lasted between July 21 and 24 of that year.

Seripieri Filho is a personal friend of Lula. It was he who lent the jet that took Lula to COP27, in Egypt, in November 2022.

A friend of the PT member for years, Seripieri promoted several meetings and dinners between Lula and other names in the business community in 2022. During the election period, he also made generous donations to the PT campaign.

