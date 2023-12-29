AMLO inaugurates megapharmacy; The dream of universal access to health is beginning to become a reality, he says

#AMLO #inaugurates #megapharmacy #dream #universal #access #health #beginning #reality

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador inaugurated the Megapharmacy of Wellbeing, which he boasted “will be the largest pharmacy in the world,” and said that the above is one more step for Mexico to make the dream of universal access to health a reality.

Prior to the opening ceremony, the executive toured the facilities, located in Huehuetoca, State of Mexico, where shelves and boxes with medicines can be seen.

“The goal is for all medicines to be distributed even in the most remote towns in Mexico, so that no one lacks medicine. That is the ideal that today we are beginning to turn into reality, that dream of the right to health,” he explained.

López Obrador said that in Mexico health was for a few, and assured that these problems had nothing to do with the budget, “they fundamentally had to do with corruption.”

“There is a budget, the problem was corruption in everything, in the construction of works, of roads, in education, in health, and this is the case, about 200 billion pesos were spent on the purchase of medicines and equipment, but due to corruption these resources were not yielded, of which there were only a few left… … there were 10 companies in charge of the sale and distribution of medicines… … now with the same budget that was spent , now it is enough to give free medicines to all the people of Mexico,” he asserted.

The president stressed that the federation already has all the medicines for this year and next year: “there will be no shortage. We will most likely be the only country in the world with a pharmacy of this size.”

The President took the opportunity to criticize opposition politicians, whom he questioned for criticizing the megapharmacy.

“If it were the largest drug warehouse in the world, then yes, there would be protests, but it’s about the medicines, what’s wrong with them? How far does their senselessness go?” he expressed.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador assured that the main objective of the megapharmacy is to “complement” the supply of medicines.

“The medicines will be in the centers and hospitals, but if the patient arrives and there is no medicine, you can call this distribution center and there are already teams receiving the calls, there are personnel from the IMSS, ISSSTE, and the IMSS Bienestar “he concluded.

