AMLO rejects that high-level meeting with the US is to impose more immigration controls on Mexico

#AMLO #rejects #highlevel #meeting #impose #immigration #controls #Mexico

Prior to his meeting with a high-level delegation from the United States, led by Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador rejected that this was to impose greater immigration controls on our country.

“No, they know very well what our proposals are, that the causes must be addressed. The ideal is to help possible poor people. We are doing it,” said López Obrador in his morning conference this Wednesday, December 27, at the National Palace.

The President repeated that more support from the United States is needed with economic resources for countries in America and the Caribbean to mitigate the growing migration phenomenon.

“That should be proposed by the (American) Congress, with all due respect. How to authorize resources for cooperation and support of poor people in Latin America and the Caribbean, instead of putting barbed wire in the river or thinking about building walls, it is more humane to invest in the development of the people,” he noted.

President López Obrador did not rule out that the mega caravan of migrants – which crosses the national territory towards the United States – is related to the US elections next year.

“Yes, they are always promoted, there are those who are dedicated to that, and they also have links with the groups, of course there is a problem, there is a need, but the information is given that they can facilitate access to the United States, it has an immigration policy that It gives many the opportunity to obtain a work visa, but there are also limits,” he noted.

He assured that with the upcoming elections in the United States the immigration issue will be encouraged, because it is used as an electoral flag.

