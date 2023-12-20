AMLO’s morning, December 20, minute by minute

#AMLOs #morning #December #minute #minute

09:31.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s morning conference ends.

09:02.- López Obrador assures that people who were not registered in Acapulco and Coyuca de Benítez will be, so that they can receive help from the federal government.

08:57.- “There is already an operation for that purpose and it will be reported, about Salvatierra there is already information for that purpose,” says AMLO about the 10 missing people in Texcaltitlán, Edomex, and about the case of the massacre in an inn in Guanajuato.

08:53.- Talk about the accusation made by journalist Carlos Loret de Mola about the alleged exile of former Secretary of Citizen Security Omar García Harfuch due to threats from organized crime.

08:51.- “Fox said, among other things, ‘you have to change the rider, you don’t have to change the horse.'”

08:48.- He indicates that whenever there is a change in the Federal Power there are “storms”, resignations and even assassinations of candidates, but he mentions his confidence that Mexico is politically informed.

08:42.- López Obrador assures that progress can be noticed when there are no interests involved.

08:36.- Secretary Ariadna Montiel indicates that they will not leave Acapulco and Coyuca to continue caring for the victims who for some reason could not register in the census to receive support with the reconstruction of their homes.

08:33.- The President says that now the houses are better than before the passage of Hurricane “Otis”, since they already have refrigerators.

08:25.- He assures that there will be a lot of security in Acapulco, which will guarantee that many visitors arrive at the port.

08:22.- “The Security plan for Guerrero, and especially for Coyuca, is going to be special,” highlights López Obrador.

08:16.- He is confident that Christmas and the new year will be “much better” and says that yesterday when he flew over Acapulco he was excited to see that some houses already have colored lights installed as Christmas decorations.

08:11.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador calls on bricklayers and people who want to help with the construction of homes for the victims of Guerrero; “We need more qualified labor,” he says.

08:10.- The Secretary of the Interior, Luisa María Alcalde, talks about the actions and teamwork for the reconstruction of the municipalities hit by “Otis.”

08:07.- Rosa Icela Rodríguez, Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, projects a video about the Tianguis del Bienestar in Coyuca de Benítez and in Acapulco.

08:05.- Zoé Robledo, head of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), presents the progress of the IMSS Bienestar program in the area affected by “Otis”.

08:03.- Jorge Alcocer, Secretary of Health, shows the health care actions in Acapulco and Coyuca de Benítez.

08:00.- Leticia Ramírez, head of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), confirms the high possibility that all schools will be able to return to classes in January.

07:57.- Manuel Bartlett, head of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), highlights the work carried out by electricians to restore public lighting in Acapulco, Guerrero.

07:53.- Román Meyer Falcón, Secretary of Agrarian Territorial and Urban Development, presents the reconstruction project regarding the works to be carried out before July 2024, in the area collapsed by Hurricane “Otis”.

07:47.- Ariadna Montiel, Secretary of Welfare, notifies the payments for those affected by Hurricane “Otis”.

07:40.- Reports the logistics for the delivery of household goods for the affected people in Guerrero.

07:37.- The general and head of the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), Luis Cresencio Sandoval, reports on the activities of the Sedena elements, to help the residents of Guerrero affected by “Otis”.

07:36.- It also notifies about the delivery of groceries, water and gasoline for the affected people of Guerrero.

07:32.- Secretary Admiral Rafael Ojeda reports that searches have been carried out with underwater drones, boats and submersible vehicles by sea and land for people missing due to Hurricane “Otis”.

07:30.- He remembers the number of deaths, 52 to date, and says that work is being done to continue the search for unaccounted for people.

07:29.- The collection of 700,420 tons of garbage stands out.

07:27.- “Our port already has a service infrastructure,” says the governor.

07:26.- Evelyn Salgado, governor of Guerrero, provides a report on the progress of Guerrero, after the impact of “Otis”; She points out that the authorities have had 65 meetings at the Command Center.

07:24.- He assures that since the first day of the disaster left by Hurricane “Otis” he has been working without any setbacks.

07:23.- The morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador begins, from Acapulco Guerrero.

