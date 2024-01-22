AMMY IRAKO ANDRIAMAHAZOSOA – “The Church does not care about homosexual unions”

AMMY I AM ANDRIAMAHAZOSOSA

The president of the FJKM sends a strong message to the country’s LGBTQIA+ community. According to him, the Church does not support the union of two people of the same sex.

“The Protestant Reformed Church of Madagascar (FJKM) is against the union and marriage of two people of the same sex,” declared Pastor Ammi Irako Andriamahazosoa, president of the Church, yesterday, during the service to begin the year pastoral at the Ivato Theological College.

According to him, God requires that only a man and a woman can be in a relationship and it is the duty of Christians to reaffirm this to those who have taken another orientation. During his speech, the president of the FJKM calls on followers to pray, to stand out as Christians and to respect the commandments of the Creator. As a reminder, several weeks ago, a declaration by Pope Francis on a possible blessing outside the liturgy of marriage between people of the same sex created controversy immediately after its publication among Christians and especially Catholics. A few days after the declaration, the conference of bishops of Madagascar gave its opinion on the subject and tried to shed more light.

In the meantime, the former number one of the World Council of Christian Churches informs that the Church hardly cares about the opinions of people from outside, but above all cares about the will of God which is necessary for everything price accomplish. This year, the FJKM will attempt to continue work for God and in his name despite criticism from some of the recent decisions taken by the Church. With the three other leaders of the FFKM, Pastor Ammi Irako Andriamahazosoa entered the pre-electoral political game by initiating the “Andrimaso FFKM” followed by the formation of the mediation platform with Christine Razanamahasoa, president of the National Assembly without for we might as well manage to bring together the thirteen presidential candidates around the same table.

Ravo Andriantsalama