Among the Sharks, the pretty wife of a regular member could easily be an investor in the show, surprising things were revealed about the partner in Petya Balogh’s life

One of RTL’s hit programs, Among the Sharks, has been a favorite of viewers for many years, and some businessmen have been strengthening the investment team since the first season. Besides Levente Balog and András Moldován, Péter Balogh and Petya are the third such actors.

Among the Sharks investors, it is known that he is the founder of the NNG navigation software company, an angel investor, and one of the presenters of Jazzy radio’s morning radio show Business Class starting in January 2023. Petya Balogh has been one of the faces of the investment show since 2019, but he rarely gives insight into his private life.

With Fókus, however, he made an exception in the summer of 2022 and showed where he vacationed with his family. Cyprus, Tuscany, Mexico are just a few of the destinations they visited in those few weeks. The report also revealed that Petya is already in a happy relationship with his second wife, Mária, who is a really pretty woman who gave him a little girl, Panni, a few years ago. By the way, the businessman maintains a very good relationship with his first wife to this day, and he also had two daughters, Maja and Natasa.

Another interview also revealed that the relationship between Péter and Mária Balogh began during their university years, they met at the University of Veszprém, but drifted apart for years after that.

We were a couple at university, then twenty years passed, we both went our own way. Facebook brought us together again, since then our daughter Panni was born and we got married

– stated the To blink Péter Balogh in 2019.

It was also revealed about his current wife that she is also a businesswoman and has a joint investment company with her husband:

Four years ago, we also decided together to quit our jobs and retire. Our joint investment company, Baconsult, and then one of our own startups, DreamJo.bs, grew out of this. Although we are already married, we still love each other, we love being together. Since the two companies are in the same office, we often spend the whole day together, which is the best. Perhaps the greatest freedom a person can achieve is that he can decide who to let into his life and only work with those he loves.

– emphasized the investor, who previously shared a romantic photo with the partner of his life on his Instagram page, in connection with the joint work.

Since Petya Balogh’s beautiful wife is also a businesswoman, and they even work together, it’s no wonder that roughly a year ago, they spoke together on ATV’s Egyenes beséd program about the current state of the investment sector:

