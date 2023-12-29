Amorim: «We have a target from the past and the B team project»

#Amorim #target #team #project

Rúben Amorim confirmed the inclusion of Daniel Bragança in the Leonine delegation traveling to Portimão, for the 15th round of the League. Without Coates and St. Juste, injured, nor Inácio and Hjulmand, suspended, the Sporting coach rules out going to the market thinking about short-term absences.

«Going to the market cannot be thought of by players who will be away for a month [além daqueles que particaparão na CAN e na Taça Asiática]. We have a target that comes from the past, but if we don’t reach an agreement, we have our project in team B. Our plan doesn’t change with the departure of the internationals, but we have a project for the present and future, we know which player we want. And we cannot forget that we are a training club and we have to take risks with our [jovens] players we have”, explained Ruben Amorim.

Sporting visits Portimonense this Saturday night, at 8:30 pm. The lions lead the championship.

Also Read:  'Motivation' sharing from Galatasaray players before the derby! After Mauro Icardi, Sacha Boey and Kerem Aktürkoğlu also joined...

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

major financial problems put you at risk
major financial problems put you at risk
Posted on
Active bonuses TODAY, December 29: how to receive subsidies from the Homeland in 5 steps? | how to receive Homeland Bonds | Why am I not getting the bonuses?
Active bonuses TODAY, December 29: how to receive subsidies from the Homeland in 5 steps? | how to receive Homeland Bonds | Why am I not getting the bonuses?
Posted on
the object that entered the country’s airspace was most likely a Russian missile
the object that entered the country’s airspace was most likely a Russian missile
Posted on
JUDO – KINGS’ CUP
JUDO – KINGS’ CUP
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News