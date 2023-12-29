Amorim: «We have a target from the past and the B team project»

#Amorim #target #team #project

Rúben Amorim confirmed the inclusion of Daniel Bragança in the Leonine delegation traveling to Portimão, for the 15th round of the League. Without Coates and St. Juste, injured, nor Inácio and Hjulmand, suspended, the Sporting coach rules out going to the market thinking about short-term absences.

«Going to the market cannot be thought of by players who will be away for a month [além daqueles que particaparão na CAN e na Taça Asiática]. We have a target that comes from the past, but if we don’t reach an agreement, we have our project in team B. Our plan doesn’t change with the departure of the internationals, but we have a project for the present and future, we know which player we want. And we cannot forget that we are a training club and we have to take risks with our [jovens] players we have”, explained Ruben Amorim.

Sporting visits Portimonense this Saturday night, at 8:30 pm. The lions lead the championship.