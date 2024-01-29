Amr Adeeb: “Roumi cheese increases when you are inside the supermarket” (video)

Amr Adeeb: "Roumi cheese increases when you are inside the supermarket" (video)

Journalist Amr Adeeb commented on the current economic crisis and the significant rise in commodity prices on an almost daily basis.

“Adeeb” said, during the “Al-Hekaya” program shown on MBC Misr satellite channel, on Sunday evening: “Inflation increases in Egypt by the hour, not by the day. You stand inside the supermarket and get Romani cheese, and they say, ‘Sorry, it has increased now,’ before you pay.” Adding: “Iron, sugar, eggs, and most commodities increase on a daily basis.”

He explained: “I wish someone would explain to me that what is happening is normal. Today I saw food items being sold in installments. What is going on?”

Adeeb continued: “I am telling the merchants that there will come a time when I am living and I will reduce my consumption by a quarter. You are destroying the market. The price of things is increasing every hour. There is no commodity for you, Egypt, that I can put a price on.” If someone intends to do something, there must be action.”

