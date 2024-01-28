Amr Adeeb sends a warning message to those wishing to buy gold: “This is the ruin of your life” (video)

Journalist Amr Adeeb sent a warning message to Raghbi Buy gold During the current time.

“Adeeb” said, during the “Al-Hekaya” program shown on MBC Misr satellite channel, this Saturday evening, if you please, when you buy gold, buy from trustworthy places and merchants, adding: “We have merchants like pearlite in Egypt.”

He added: “You do not need to buy from someone who is unknown or who sells at home, and never believe that there is cheap gold. There is no cheap gold at all, there is no need, not even in dreams.”

He continued: “Whoever owes you this will tell you two things: it will be cheaper for you and without an invoice. You will still be like this in the clutch. If the gold has a minuscule fine or it is not gold, no one will protect you.”

Adeeb continued: “We have goldsmiths, people who have been working for hundreds of years. Enter the goldsmiths, honored and honorable, and buy what you need, take your bill, and look at your balance. You are buying gold, this is the part of your life. It is not a bean and falafel sandwich. Check and weigh what you need. You are not sharing with gold. He tried to play with the gold, but he lost.”

