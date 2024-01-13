Amy-Rose debunks rumors about engagement and pregnancy: ‘Shocked by reactions’ | Show

#AmyRose #debunks #rumors #engagement #pregnancy #Shocked #reactions #Show

Winter full of love The rumor mill was running at full speed: Saul and Amy-Rose, who found each other in Winter full of love, were said to be engaged and there was even a little one on the way. But none of that is true, the couple announced in RTL Boulevard on Friday evening.

Presenter Aran Bade was actually going to travel to Riederalp, Switzerland to speak to the lovebirds in person, but that plan fell apart. The couple is quite ‘shocked by all the reactions’ and it is even so bad that Dutch tourists are standing in front of their house and ‘looking in at the window’, according to Amy-Rose.

So no visitors. However, the two wanted to say in a short response that there is no truth in all the rumors that are circulating. An engagement and pregnancy are therefore relegated to the realm of fables.

Amy-Rose received a lot of criticism during the broadcasts, she was labeled as a ‘gold digger’ and she would only participate to become famous. She seems to have given that a place. “She is very happy with Saul,” Bade says on her behalf.

Amy-Rose and Saul in Winter full of love.

