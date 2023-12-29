Amy-Rose forces conversation with Saul while taxi waits outside: ‘Feel overwhelmed’ | Show

#AmyRose #forces #conversation #Saul #taxi #waits #Feel #overwhelmed #Show

winter full of love Amy-Rose, one of Saul’s dates in Winter full of love, could not hold back her tears in Thursday evening’s episode. Just as Saul was about to go on a date with newcomer Kelsey, Amy-Rose forced a private conversation with him. “I just don’t know where you stand and how you feel about me.”

Maxime Segers 28-12-23, 22:00 Last update: 28-12-23, 22:33

