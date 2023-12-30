An 8 meter Dodge Viper is for sale. And the price is not small either

#meter #Dodge #Viper #sale #price #small

Yes, you read that right. For sale is a Dodge Viper measuring 8 meters long, longer than a football goal.

All because someone found the idea of ​​“stretching” the American super sports car interesting, converting it into a bizarre open-top limousine to transport up to ten passengers, without any constraints. There are two seats at the front, another two at the rear and two bench seats on the sides.

The base is entirely a 1996 Dodge Viper RT/10 cut in half to receive a new structure added to the chassis, with two extra rear doors, new body panels and two protective arches at the back.

The naturally aspirated V10 engine, with 8 liters of capacity, is standard, but it doesn’t seem to have enough appeal to attract interested parties. The biggest Viper in the world was already for sale on ebay in 2021, appeared looking for a new owner on Facebook a year later and is now available for sale, with less than 11,000 km driven, in the Gateway Classic Cars catalogue. Where we believe it can be maintained for a longer period, given the exorbitant price they ask for it: $169,000, something like €153,000. The same as a new Porsche 911 Carrera, which is clearly a much more attractive attraction. funny!