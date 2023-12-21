an A18 chip in each model, and a tetraprism lens in the Pro pair?

#A18 #chip #model #tetraprism #lens #Pro #pair

TECH NEWS – If the Samsung Galaxy S24 has already been leaked, let’s also remember the 2024 iPhone mobiles as a sign of equality…

Apple launched its 3-nanometer A17 Pro system chip (SoC – system-on-a-chip) in the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max mobile phones, which was the first time it did not use the Bionic name (the basic and Plus models remained the A16 Bionicon), but next year the situation may change considerably, as there are hints in the leaked iOS 18 program code that all four iPhone 16 models will receive the latest chipset, the A18, and perhaps there will be a distinction between the base and also among the Pro models.

According to MacRumors, the iOS 18 update, codenamed Crystal, contains references to four unreleased iPhone models (D47: ‌iPhone 16‌, D48: ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus, D93: iPhone 16 Pro, D94: ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max). It seems that Apple has either dropped the Ultra name or will introduce it later. All four new phones will have the t8140 SoC, which is currently codenamed Tahiti. In the basic and Plus models of the iPhone 16, the SoC was codenamed D4y, while in the Pro and Pro Max models the chip runs internally under the name D9x. It is impossible that all four variants will receive the same technology, because it would not be worth it to the company, so the Pro models would be less attractive.

The base A18 chip could be a renamed A17 Pro in the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus. A18 Pro could be the name of the chip with stronger performance, and for the production, Apple could use TSMC’s N3E process, which would have a lower production cost compared to N3B. However, we don’t know anything about the processor and graphics chip. No wonder, since mobile phones will only appear in the fall of 2024…

MacRumors also wrote that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max could get a tetraprism lens (the iPhone 15 Pro has the same 3x zoom as the 14 Pro Max), which coincides with the prediction of an analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, and The Elec also reported on this recently. The tetraprism telephoto lens of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is a structure made of folded glass that reflects light multiple times. Optically zoom up to 5x. The iPhone 15 Pro reportedly did not receive the tetraprism telephoto update due to its smaller size. The sensor needs some space to work behind the camera module, which is one of the reasons why only the iPhone 15 Pro Max got it, but that could change next year. The company plans to equip the iPhone 16 with a 6.3″ display and the iPhone 16 Pro Max with a 6.9″ display, so the devices will have significant room for the new tetraprism camera sensor. It will be possible to record video with the Capture button on the mobile phone, but its other possible functions are unknown.

So there is reason to be excited here too…

