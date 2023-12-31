An activist who makes drones for the Ukrainian army: what the Russians are doing right now is a big threat

J. Muchinas and his support project for Ukraine are not widely known in Lithuania.

A Ukrainian working in the IT sector said that despite this, Lithuanians also contribute to the non-profit aid project he is developing.

“We are a group of volunteers from Ukraine who are trying to get as much useful equipment as possible to the Ukrainian army. I came to Lithuania to spread the word about our activities”, – Delphi he said.

According to the interlocutor, a website has been set up that collects requests from the Ukrainian army. They are later fulfilled with the money of sponsors.

A drone is a weapon on the battlefield

According to J. Muchin, night vision devices and FPV drones are being produced for the Ukrainian army.

“Our main focus is on drones, because they can be used as weapons on the battlefield. We also organize FPV drone control training. About 150 drone pilots are trained at our school near Kyiv per month,” said the activist.

According to him, as the Ukrainian army faces a shortage of weapons, these drones are used as kamikaze drones, that is, they explode along with the target.

