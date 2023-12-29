An agreement for the production of bacteriophages at the NOH Military Hospital

#agreement #production #bacteriophages #NOH #Military #Hospital

The Brussels company Vésale Bioscience announced on Friday that it had concluded a new agreement with the Ministry of Defense, under which it will begin next year the production of bacteriophages used in the personalized treatments that it develops within its facilities and rooms. of the Queen Astrid Military Hospital (HMRA) in Neder-Over-Heembeek.

Vésale Bioscience had already signed in 2020, a collaboration agreement with Defense and the Military Hospital, to coordinate joint research efforts in the development of an effective model of personalized therapy based on bacteriophages, indicated; the company’s CEO, Gunther Vanwezer, in a press release.

According to him, the Military Hospital has undeniable knowledge and know-how recognized throughout the world in this area.

“We are delighted that our first collaboration, which was fruitful and rich in lessons, has been extended in this new agreement,” added Mr. Vanwezer, without citing the amount linked to this agreement.

Vésale Bioscience is a leading Belgian company in the research and development (R&D) of solutions based on bacteriophages (abbreviated to phages) for the treatment of patients suffering from multi-resistant infections who can no longer be treated with traditional medicinal solutions. , especially antibiotics. Phage therapy represents an innovative and promising solution in the fight against multi-resistant infections.

Multi-resistant infections, particularly to antibiotics, represent a major public health challenge in Europe and around the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), they are now the cause of more than 700,000 deaths per year, a number which is expected to reach more than 10 million by 2050, which will make it a cause of higher mortality than cancer.

Vesale Bioscience will begin producing its bacteriophages at HMRA from 2024. The first patients will be treated from 2025.

