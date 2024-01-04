An all-time export record was broken in the automotive industry last year

#alltime #export #record #broken #automotive #industry #year

The Turkish automotive industry broke an all-time export record by reaching a foreign sales figure of 35 billion dollars in 2023, an increase of 13 percent compared to the previous year.

Thursday, January 04, 2024, 12:24

According to the statement made by Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters Association (OIB), Turkey’s automotive industry reached an all-time record last year by exporting 35 billion dollars, an increase of 13 percent compared to 2022.