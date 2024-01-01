An American company defrauded Europe with natural gas supplies

#American #company #defrauded #Europe #natural #gas #supplies

US-based Venture Global continues to sell liquefied natural gas from its new plant at above-market prices and defaults on its contractual obligations to customers. The gas companies of Poland, Great Britain and Italy suffered.

Orlen SA has filed an arbitration case against Venture Global LN, alleging that the US LNG exporter is in breach of its long-term contract with Poland’s largest oil and gas company, Bloomberg reported. According to the publication, the concern also claims that instead of fulfilling its contractual obligations, the American company sells gas on the spot market at higher prices.

In November, Europe’s biggest energy companies filed a complaint with the EU-US Intergovernmental Commission on Energy Supplies against US-based Venture Global. It began commissioning the Calcasieu Pass terminal in January, but Britain’s BP, Italy’s Edison and Dutch-British Shell say the US company is not meeting its contractual obligations. The energy giants are demanding that the U.S. producer immediately begin supplying LNG under the agreements.

According to , by November Venture Global had made just 200 deliveries totaling $18.2 billion.

Venture Global, for its part, explains the non-fulfillment of contractual deliveries by the fact that the Louisiana plant is not fully functional due to faulty energy equipment. Shell, on the other hand, accuses the US company of diverting resources to build a second LNG export plant instead of completing repairs at the first plant.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said the first phase of the Calcasieu terminal, with a capacity of 6 million liquefied natural gas (8.3 billion cubic meters) per year, began commercial operation in May, and the second phase was scheduled to launched in September. This project differs from other US factories in that most of the long-term customers are from Europe, not Asia. Among them are the German WINGAS, EnBW, the British BP, the Portuguese Galp Energia, the Spanish Repsol and the Polish PKN ORLEN.

Four European energy giants have already started arbitration proceedings with the American producer. If the contract prices for liquefied natural gas from the USA according to the traditional formula tied to Henry Hub can already be about 250 dollars per thousand cubic meters, then on the spot market liquefied gas for Europe can be sold for more than 500 dollars. The difference for one liquefied natural gas tanker is $25 million.

