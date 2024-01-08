An American irremediably conquered by our country: “Romania is amazing. It takes your breath away, I’ve never seen a place like it before”

#American #irremediably #conquered #country #Romania #amazing #takes #breath #Ive #place

He came to play basketball in Romania, in Braşov, but he was irremediably conquered by our country, by the food and by the landscapes that leave you speechless.

By Monica Palade on 08.01.2024, 08:41

Juwan Gray, a basketball player at Corona Braşov, admits that if at first he was skeptical when he heard that he had to move to our country, now he would not leave it any time soon. And, to top it off, he manages to promote it better than the Romanian authorities.

Irremediably conquered by Romania

“Romania is amazing. I never even thought of living here, but now I am very grateful to have arrived in this country, even if it is in the shadow of other destinations. Book a flight and come to this wonderful country. In Brasov I pay 600 dollars a month for rent. Anywhere in the US I would have to pay at least $1500 for the same space. Plus the apartment in Brașov is fully furnished, I don’t have to buy or rent furniture. All I have to pay is rent and utilities,” the player shared on his YouTube channel.

The basketball player also published a video about his life in Braşov. And obviously, only words of praise for the city at the foot of Tâmpei. “The first time I heard about the opportunity to come and play basketball in Romania, I had no idea where the place was. I googled it and saw it was on the border with Ukraine and became a bit skeptical. Even before I understood that I was on the border of a war, my impression of Romania was ignorant and incorrect. I thought it was a country full of abandoned buildings, with people looting…I don’t know why I thought that, maybe it was just my ignorance. But now I can say: Romania is a picturesque country, with majestic mountains, with huge, green forests. It takes your breath away, I’ve never seen a place like it before. The views are insane. In Brasov I saw the most spectacular buildings and architecture I have ever seen in my life. I love strudel and langoustine, and I’ve eaten as much soup as I’ve ever eaten in my life. One thing I wouldn’t do in Romania? I wouldn’t drive. I find the traffic here chaotic, I don’t think it’s safe. They are roundabouts with 3 lanes!”, Gray explains to his American friends, according to Biz Braşov.

