An ancient DNA study traces the origin of diseases such as sclerosis to prehistoric migrations

#ancient #DNA #study #traces #origin #diseases #sclerosis #prehistoric #migrations

An extensive study of ancient DNA published in 4 articles in the journal Nature presents news about the genomic history of ancient Eurasian populations. A history marked by 3 great migrations whose heritage endures in the current inhabitants of the continent. Furthermore, this remarkable work has studied how the heritage of peoples who came to Europe, the farmers of Anatolia and the Yamnaya of the steppes, influences the risk of diseases such as multiple sclerosis. These types of studies track through the genome how an adaptation to a prehistoric way of life means, thousands of years later, a greater risk of very disabling diseases. Alba Refoyo Martínez, researcher at the Globe Institute of the University of Copenhagen and one of the authors of this study, gives us more details.

In addition, Raúl Ibáñez presents the manga Mathland: the enigma of the arithmetic talisman, about which we chat with its author, the mathematician Pedro Martínez, and with the illustrator Sonia Müller.

Also Read:  'Many more people with flu'

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Jakarta drops position, but traffic jams increase
Jakarta drops position, but traffic jams increase
Posted on
Shots from Galp, Mota-Engil and BCP launch PSI in the green
Shots from Galp, Mota-Engil and BCP launch PSI in the green
Posted on
O2 will give a discount of CZK 2,500 on the purchase of a new iPhone 15 when you trade in an older model – MobilMania.cz
O2 will give a discount of CZK 2,500 on the purchase of a new iPhone 15 when you trade in an older model – MobilMania.cz
Posted on
Naomi Hedman, next to another man, shortly after the rumors of breaking up with Florin Ristei! She herself made the image public
Naomi Hedman, next to another man, shortly after the rumors of breaking up with Florin Ristei! She herself made the image public
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News