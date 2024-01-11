An ancient DNA study traces the origin of diseases such as sclerosis to prehistoric migrations

#ancient #DNA #study #traces #origin #diseases #sclerosis #prehistoric #migrations

An extensive study of ancient DNA published in 4 articles in the journal Nature presents news about the genomic history of ancient Eurasian populations. A history marked by 3 great migrations whose heritage endures in the current inhabitants of the continent. Furthermore, this remarkable work has studied how the heritage of peoples who came to Europe, the farmers of Anatolia and the Yamnaya of the steppes, influences the risk of diseases such as multiple sclerosis. These types of studies track through the genome how an adaptation to a prehistoric way of life means, thousands of years later, a greater risk of very disabling diseases. Alba Refoyo Martínez, researcher at the Globe Institute of the University of Copenhagen and one of the authors of this study, gives us more details.

In addition, Raúl Ibáñez presents the manga Mathland: the enigma of the arithmetic talisman, about which we chat with its author, the mathematician Pedro Martínez, and with the illustrator Sonia Müller.