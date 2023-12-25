An ancient star map has been found in Italy that may depict a supernova explosion

#ancient #star #map #Italy #depict #supernova #explosion

Castelliere di Rupinpiccolo is an ancient earthen castle located in the province of Trieste in Italy. The place was home to a fortified settlement that was formed in the Middle Bronze Age. Archaeological evidence suggests that it was also active in the Iron Age, until the site was discovered in AD. It was not abandoned around the 5th century.

According to a press release from the Italian National Institute of Astrophysics (INAF), two circular stones with a diameter of 50 centimeters were recently discovered at the entrance to the earthen castle, Heritage Daily reported.

According to Paolo Molaro of INAF and researchers from Venice’s Ca’ Foscari University and ICTP, one of the stones represents the Sun, while the other is a carved celestial map dating from 1000 BC. They date back to the 4th century.

The German about stones Astronomical News A study was published in the journal, in which the authors determined that the sky map depicts the sky above Rupinpiccolo from about 2,500 years ago, making the discovery one of the oldest known star maps found in Italy.

The research team identified 29 engravings on the stone that correspond exactly to the constellations of Scorpio, Orion, Pisces and Cassiopeia. Based on the angle of the marks, researchers believe the engravings were probably made by the same individual using a hammer and a rudimentary metal chisel.

The rock-engraved star, identified as Theta Scorpii, disappeared from view due to its low position on the horizon at Castelliere di Rupinpiccolo. However, the researchers discovered with the help of the Stellarium program, which simulates the night sky, that this star B.C. Around 400, it could be observed from the ancient relief.

Engraving 29 is particularly interesting because it shows no connection with the celestial models. Instead, the study’s authors suspect that it may actually be a depiction of a supernova. Of a transient phenomenon that suddenly appeared in the night sky for days or months at that time, then faded and disappeared.

If this is indeed the case, the researchers suggest that by following the focal point in the night sky, correlated with Section 29, it could potentially reveal a black hole left behind by the supernova explosion.

