An ancient village hut was decided to be purchased by someone who had never been there: they bring it to new life with their own hands, and changes take away the promise

The beauty of meadows and fields is sweeter than the hustle and bustle of the city

Aistė Marija says that before they bought the homestead, they were a completely traditional city couple. Both Marius and I liked to spend the evening in the center, meet friends, and go on vacation abroad at least once a year.

“We also often went to Marius’ hometown. We spent time here with friends in nature. We liked that time very much, so naturally the hustle and bustle of the city gave us less and less joy. I wanted meadows and fields, occasional wild animals. Oh, and I’ve dreamed of owning my own house since childhood. I have always been fascinated by the feeling of space and the opportunity to enjoy my yard,” says the interviewer.

According to her, she and Marius were increasingly considering the purchase of an old farmhouse in the village, which could one day become their personal oasis of peace. However, they did not look at this plan very romantically. From the beginning, the couple realized that they would have to put in a lot of work.

“The women in my family are very economic, so I was never afraid of work either. And I will not deny that sometimes I really like to be a princess who is taken care of, but I am not against working like Cinderella. Oh, and Marius is a very hardworking and persistent man who digs deeper into every stage, tries to find solutions. So, after starting to live this dream, we realized without waiting for anything – we need a homestead!”, – remembers the creator of the blog “Trobos laklaai”.

The couple bought the homestead somewhat unconventionally – without even inspecting it. Until that day, until the transaction was notarized, they had not entered the interior of the house. And although this decision is rather unusual, Aistė Marija and Marius never regretted it.

The sentimental place simply captivated

This couple can’t tell the story of how they saw their dream home and decided to buy it. They didn’t buy the old barn because of the main house or other buildings, but because of the place, which is special to Mario.

“It is this one that is related to the ancestors of Marius. We have always believed that the house can be built as desired and the possibilities allow, and the location itself cannot be changed. That’s why we decided to buy this particular homestead. The main house is almost a century old, log, but bricked from the outside. However, it is in poor condition, with logs “sitting” in places. The surrounding buildings are also in poor condition, some are on the verge of collapse,” the interviewer points out.

According to her, the good thing is that the main building was not completely abandoned. It used to be inhabited by people, and for the past ten years it has only been inhabited during the summers.

“For this reason, the house also had advantages: it recently had a shoulder restored, plastic windows were installed. Unfortunately, everyone else in the house was not happy: in one place, the floor was so rotten that an anthill was sticking out of it, and there was no water or sanitary connection either,” says the blogger.

She says that maintaining and maintaining such a farm requires not only strength, but also resources. The homestead has as many as five buildings, and its area covers as much as 5 hectares.

The bank refused to grant the loan

Aistė Marija says that they faced the first considerable challenge as soon as they gave an advance payment for the future purchase. It turned out that getting a loan for the purchase of an ancient homestead is almost impossible.

“When we decided to buy a homestead, we had no idea what was waiting for us. We were not prepared for this purchase. We faced some difficulties. When we bought a homestead, we didn’t think that getting a loan would be difficult, but that’s exactly what happened. When we applied to the bank, its representatives asked for homestead insurance documents with a replacement value. This means that the insurance should agree to insure the buildings with the commitment that they will rebuild them all in the event of a disaster. And that goes beyond practice,” says the interviewer.

The couple had to be disappointed very quickly – none of the insurance companies with which the bank cooperated agreed to offer such insurance, because the buildings are too old and it would be risky.

“You wouldn’t have to deal with such a situation if you buy a new construction homestead. However, in our case, everything turned out well, we borrowed the missing amount of money and successfully bought the homestead”, the blogger is happy.

I had to sweat from my shoulder: after purchasing the homestead, a lot of work was waiting for me

Aistė Marija admits that during the past year and a half, she and Marius devoted all their free time to homestead work. They wanted to achieve the desired result as soon as possible, to settle in as comfortably and comfortably as possible.

“The first year of renovation was really chaotic: we only had well water, after every visit we had to take dirty dishes with us, because there was nowhere to wash them.” We carried out the work taking into account the spaces of the house: we started with the bedroom and the living room, and after completing these rooms, we started with the kitchen. At the same time, we prepared the foundations for the introduction of water into the house,” the interviewer recalls.

They did almost all the work themselves. Of course, their family members also contributed. Together, they plastered the walls, laid laminate, built plasterboard walls, painted, glued tiles, and concreted the kitchen floor.

“Marius brought out the plumber himself, my dad helped with the electrical work. However, people had to be hired for the installation of cleaning equipment, the concreting of the floor of one room, and the installation of a heat pump. Most of the time we did everything ourselves”, says the owner of the homestead.

She is convinced that they saved a lot by doing a lot themselves. And the whole process became an opportunity to test yourself.

Homestead renovation has become a shared hobby

Aistė Marija says that she and Marius used to do all the work during vacations and also on weekends. And although the process is still ongoing, they can already enjoy the results.

“We worked for a year and five months until the result we can see at the moment. It would be interesting to know how much the repair cost us. We once tried to make a rough calculation, and with all the equipment and details, the renovation already cost us about 13 thousand euros,” the interviewee says.

The fact that the couple did almost all the work themselves helped to save the most. They did a lot of things for the first time, but they dug deeper, tried and were not afraid to do something imperfectly.

“If you want to save, you will have to do more research and understand that you will need to search for information and study. However, I am convinced that this is the only way to create something. And because of the successful or unsuccessful result, in this case, you can be proud of yourself or, if you fail, try again,” the blogger points out.

She says that they did the work in the homestead as they were supposed to. And although not everything is perfect, there have been mistakes, they are happy with the whole process.

“Renovation of the farmhouse has become like a hobby for us. Someone does sports together, others travel, and we are at this stage of life tearing down and building an old village hut. We both have a goal that leads us to a common result. We also both know our strengths, so we can share the work,” says the owner of the homestead.

Farmhouse renovation, she says, is the couple’s hobby. They live in it, talk a lot about the homestead, discuss, and often have a fight. Naturally, everyone has their own opinion and fiercely defends it. However, the most important thing is that the couple is able to go towards one goal.

Projects never end

The author of the blog “Trobos lajalai” is happy that they still have to fix the corridor and the veranda before the main building of the homestead is fully occupied.

“One of my dreams is to cross the house with bare feet. I hope this dream will come true next summer. However, we have come up with other projects: we want to undertake small house decoration and roof maintenance work, we will make a terrace, and we plan to reconstruct the sauna by next Christmas,” the interviewer says.

She says that taking care of the environment and the garden in the warm season contributes to all these works.

He did not plan to gather a whole group of like-minded people

More and more people like Aistė Marija’s Instagram account every day. She herself claims that she created the profile of “Shack matters” in order to preserve memories of the renovation of the shed.

“After all, social networks are perfect for that. Computers often “break” from photos and videos, finding something is very difficult, and material uploaded on social networks is easily found. So, the first records were not really created with the aim of gathering like-minded people. However, the number of people following our account kept increasing, I discovered new features myself, I even dared to speak in public, although I was not very confident in this area before. In this way, I grow as a person while creating content myself,” the interlocutor is confident.

She spreads the message to her followers that living in a country homestead is a real luxury. After all, here you can enjoy nature, peace and freedom.

“In our account, we talk about the non-standard choices of one couple, which sometimes do not fit into society’s norms. We are creating a homestead with our own hands and according to our possibilities, we are sincerely happy with what we have and value it very much,” says the woman.

To everyone who dreams of a similar project, Aistė Marija recommends preparing for the fact that it will definitely not be easy. Homestead, according to her, is not just prestige. It requires a lot of care, work and hardworking owners.

“Let’s restore and protect the villages of our wonderful country. Let’s give them a second chance because they really deserve it. Let’s create now, so that our children can enjoy the privilege and luxury of spending time in nature,” urges the author of the blog “Trobos machalai”.

Each case is evaluated individually

Modests Kieras, head of the Private Client Financing Department of SEB banka, says that each financing situation is evaluated individually.

“When renovating a home, you can consider both housing and consumer credit options. It all depends on the specific case, the amount needed for the renovation, the client’s income, as well as whether the client wants to mortgage the property. Mortgage interest will be lower than consumer loans. However, if a consumer credit is considered, residents can borrow up to 40,000 for this purpose. euros. If one person wants to borrow, the amount must be up to 20 thousand. euros. Both housing and consumer credit can be used both for the purchase of the building itself and for its renovation,” the bank’s representative points out.

He says that in every case of granting a loan, a person’s financial capabilities, income sustainability, other financial obligations, and credit history are evaluated.

“We also take into account the requested credit amount and term, the share of own funds and other things. Based on this, we decide under what conditions and in what size loan we can grant,” comments the specialist.

Mr. Kier advises those considering buying an old homestead to pay attention to several aspects. According to the expert, the property pledged to the bank must be insured. This must be done taking into account insurance terms, amounts and other requirements.

“It is likely that not every insurance company would agree to insure such a home, and the price of the insurance would be significantly higher. It is also very important that the property pledged to the bank must be appraised. It is likely that the assessed value of non-traditional housing may be significantly lower than its price or construction costs. In this case, the required share of own funds for the difference between the price and the value or estimate of the financed object would increase significantly,” the interviewer informs.

The expert points out that in cases where a person has another home and can mortgage it, the financing of non-traditional housing becomes easier.