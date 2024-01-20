#angry #customer #forced #courier #company #turn #artificial #intelligence

© Claudio Schwarz/Unsplash

A UK parcel delivery company has turned off artificial intelligence (AI) functionality in its online chat systems with users. The reason is that a frustrated customer forced the system to write a poem about how bad the company’s service is, reports.

“Once upon a time there was a chatbot called DPD that was useless at providing assistance,” the bot wrote after Ashley Beauchamp gave up trying to get it to give it a customer service phone number. In revenge, he made him compose a poem about the chatbot service’s poor service.

“DPD was a waste of time and a customer’s worst nightmare,” the bot continued. He concluded: “One day DPD was finally stopped and everyone rejoiced. They were finally able to get the help they needed from a real person who knew what they were doing [във фирмата].”

Parcel delivery firm DPD have replaced their customer service chat with an AI robot thing. It’s utterly useless at answering any queries, and when asked, it happily produced a poem about how terrible they are as a company. It also swore at me. 😂 pic.twitter.com/vjWlrIP3wn — Ashley Beauchamp (@ashbeauchamp) January 18, 2024

Beauchamp, a pianist and conductor, posted his conversation with the bot on social media platform X on Thursday. So far, it has been viewed 1.1 million times.

He said he initially asked the bot to tell him a joke after he was unable to get information about the status of a shipment. He then asked him to write the poem about failings in automated customer service. He also encouraged the bot to curse and swear.

Beauchamp told ITV television that he had not yet received the parcel. “I think they might be holding him hostage now. I wouldn’t blame them,” he said. “It’s my own fault.”

DPD UK said it had successfully used an AI element within its chat system for a number of years alongside customer service, but an error occurred following a system update. “The AI ​​element was immediately disabled and is currently being updated,” the company said in a statement, as quoted by ITV.