An armed gang attacks the police

Lieutenant Colonel Faneva commands the operation in Ankazobe.

The commune of Andranomiely was attacked by dahalo armed with Kalashnikovs on Sunday around 11 p.m. The mayor died from a gunshot wound and the gendarmes were surrounded.

The dahalo prove invincible in Ankazobe. While a military operation has been in full swing since December in this district, a new attack was noted during the night from Sunday to Monday, around 11 p.m. This time, it was the commune of Andranomiely which was besieged. The mayor died from a gunshot wound.

The crime was perpetrated by around ten criminals, equipped with AKM and MAS 36 type assault rifles. They were in fatigues. According to their modus operandi, they captured, that night, one of the residents responsible for guarding as part of the application of the “village self-defense” system. They forced him to indicate one by one the places where the gendarmes are stationed.

The criminals then took over the gendarmerie barracks and attacked the mayor at his home, in Andranomiely-sud. The chosen one was shot in the stomach.

The other gendarmes present in the center of the village were also surrounded. The Army men were spared by the miscreants, according to information received from various sources on the ground.

Raking

An exchange of gunfire took place. The gendarmes responded with heavy fire. The good news is that they are safe and their weapons remain intact. Two men among the attackers were hit by the projectiles, but they were helped by their co-perpetrators to escape. They headed south, to the commune of Tsaramasoandro. They may then head east to Antakavana, depending on the fokonolona who knows the area better.

The troops and civilians operating in the locality, led by Lieutenant-Colonel Faneva, first deputy commanding officer of the Analamanga Group, began a search to intercept the dahalo. Army elements based in Tsinjorano were informed to initiate a closure operation.

Terror once again grips the population after this assault which cost the life of the mayor and during which the dahalo dared to challenge the black berets.

Embroidery Leonard