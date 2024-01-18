An Arnold Schwarzenegger Can Be Detained at a German Airport

#Arnold #Schwarzenegger #Detained #German #Airport

Arnold Schwarzenegger is stuck at a German airport. He failed to declare the luxury items he was carrying.

Citing CNN, Thursday (18/1/2024), he will face criminal tax proceedings for failing to declare an item upon arrival in Germany. Munich customs officials confirmed it.

“He did not declare a product. A product imported from non-EU countries to remain in the EU. And this process applies to everyone,” said officer Thomas Meister.

Meister said the former California governor and film star was released and continued on his way after being detained for more than two hours.

“Arnold was detained for three hours at Munich airport for traveling with a watch he owned, which he will probably auction at tomorrow’s charity auction in Kitzbuhel (in Austria),” said a source close to the actor.

The source said that the item in question was a watch from the Swiss luxury brand, Audemars Piguet.

“Schwarzenegger was never asked to fill out a declaration form and he answered every question from customs officials honestly,” the source said.

“He cooperated every step of the way despite the incompetence of the search, a total comedy of errors that would make for a very funny cop movie,” the source added.

The actor agreed to prepay potential taxes on the watch and the officers unsuccessfully tried using the credit card machine for an hour until they gave up and took it to the bank.

They asked him to withdraw cash from an ATM to pay. The ATM they brought had a limit that was too low and the bank had closed.

When he returned, a new officer brought a new working credit card machine, the source added.

