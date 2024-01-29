An athlete dies after running the Castellón Half Marathon

#athlete #dies #running #Castellón #Marathon

The athlete Antonio Serrano He died this Sunday after participating in the Castellón Half Marathon after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrestas announced by the organization.

Antonio Serrano belonged to the Abrera Athletics Club of Barcelona and I was 50 years old. The organization has indicated that at the end of the test he would have been unwell at the hotel of the Castellón city where he was staying.

“Antonio, after arriving at the hotel and showering, suffered a cardiorespiratory failure which it has not been able to overcome despite the efforts made by the SAMUR health services,” the organization detailed in a statement.

“From the organization of the 39th Castellón Half Marathon we deeply regret the death of Antonio Serrano de la Torre, from the Club Atletisme Abrera, participant this morning in the race and we give Our sincere condolences to the family, friends and club mates“.