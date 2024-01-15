An attack on the London Stock Exchange was planned

The Met Police said that according to information

activists from the Palestine Action group planned to launch an attack on the stock market on Monday.

According to the police, the suspects wanted to prevent the opening of the market on Monday.

Arrests were made in London, Liverpool and Brighton on Sunday, and all six people are currently in custody, reports the BBC. The Met said in a statement that the arrests were made based on information shared by the Daily Express.

The Met said they were aware of speculation that this experiment was one element of a planned one-week series of actions. They said they were liaising with other agencies, including the London Police, to ensure any further disruption was dealt with.

Detective Chief Constable Sian Thomas said: “These are significant arrests.

We believe that this group was ready for a high-damage operation that could have had serious consequences if they were successfully executed.

Cover image credit: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images

