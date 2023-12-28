An earthquake shook Dalmatia | 24.hu

#earthquake #shook #Dalmatia #24.hu

The epicenter of the earthquake was not far from Split.

A smaller earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 shook Central Dalmatia in Croatia on Wednesday evening, the Croatian Seismological Institute announced. The epicenter of the earthquake was 17 kilometers from Split, and the epicenter was located at a depth of 11 kilometers. The earthquake was felt by the population in the whole of Dalmatia, as well as in Bosnia-Herzegovina. There were no reports of major damage.

On Wednesday morning, an even smaller magnitude 3 earthquake was measured, its epicenter was near the island of Ciovo, near Trogir. According to witnesses, both natural phenomena lasted a short time. The earlier one was accompanied by a loud rumbling, but the evening one was also accompanied by a violent earthquake.

Ines Ivancicdirector of the seismological institute, said that such earthquakes are not unexpected because the southern areas are more seismically active.