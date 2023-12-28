An earthquake shook Dalmatia | 24.hu

#earthquake #shook #Dalmatia #24.hu

The epicenter of the earthquake was not far from Split.

A smaller earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 shook Central Dalmatia in Croatia on Wednesday evening, the Croatian Seismological Institute announced. The epicenter of the earthquake was 17 kilometers from Split, and the epicenter was located at a depth of 11 kilometers. The earthquake was felt by the population in the whole of Dalmatia, as well as in Bosnia-Herzegovina. There were no reports of major damage.

On Wednesday morning, an even smaller magnitude 3 earthquake was measured, its epicenter was near the island of Ciovo, near Trogir. According to witnesses, both natural phenomena lasted a short time. The earlier one was accompanied by a loud rumbling, but the evening one was also accompanied by a violent earthquake.

Ines Ivancicdirector of the seismological institute, said that such earthquakes are not unexpected because the southern areas are more seismically active.

Also Read:  After a series of failures, Ukraine is forced to return to the starting point: why the new offensive will have to be completely different

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Flu: Brittany enters pre-epidemic phase before New Year
Flu: Brittany enters pre-epidemic phase before New Year
Posted on
SWIMMING – THAILAND – Tendry scores a double gold
SWIMMING – THAILAND – Tendry scores a double gold
Posted on
Bern region: Interruption between Bern and Freiburg
Bern region: Interruption between Bern and Freiburg
Posted on
An earthquake shook Dalmatia | 24.hu
An earthquake shook Dalmatia | 24.hu
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News