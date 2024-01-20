#economy #negative #external #factors #impossible

Economist Arnoud Boot is full of praise for the statements by Sandor Gaastra, the Secretary General of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate, to make farmers pay for nitrogen emissions. “A courageous stand is being taken.” He supports the statements of the ministry’s highest official. ‘An economy without negative external factors is impossible.’

What is the core of his message?

He says that the government behaves as if society is malleable. But the government is not there to decide which industry will and will not be invested in. He says that preconditions must be created. Such as child labor is prohibited. That’s what the government is for. Within what is allowed, the government must provide incentives. This has also been said previously by the Scientific Council for Government Policy. He stated in a report that the government must shape and direct the market, enforce it and provide the right incentives.

Why doesn’t that work?

Because there is scarcity within what is allowed. We have a scarcity of space and people. This causes air pollution. That is why Gaastra says that there must be a price mechanism, because then you can allow air pollution. Because it is impossible to have an economy without any negative externalities. That is why you must ensure that you price those effects, which allows a company to make a decision. Because that damage is deducted from his profit as a minus item. If you do that, then you have a market mechanism.

You see that Gaastra’s story can be expanded, how?

In doing so, he has actually indicated that Hugo de Jonge’s housing market policy is unacceptable. He says you have to deal with scarcity and price it. But what De Jonge does is maximize the free market. This means that no one will build anymore, which increases scarcity. Because you maximize rents, demand also increases. You have to accommodate people and not ensure that investments are discouraged.

What should that look like then?

You have to help the people who are left out with financial compensation yourself. This means that these people can end up in decent housing. But he has now discouraged construction because no return can be made. That will not solve the scarcity and ensure that everyone stays out of the housing market.

