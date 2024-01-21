An elderly English teacher was not paid her pension because her pension insurer did not believe she was not dead

#elderly #English #teacher #paid #pension #pension #insurer #dead

So far, the payment of his pension has been stopped four times, most recently at the end of the year. Thus, the 85-year-old woman had to spend Christmas without money.

The pension of an elderly teacher living in Great Britain was stopped a total of four times because the pension provider refused to believe that she had not died, the Guardian reports.

Because the payments were mixed up with someone else at the UK government’s public body for teachers’ pensions, the 85-year-old Eileen McGrath he did not receive a pension at the end of the year – so he also spent Christmas without money.

“In November I received two letters from Teachers’ Pensions euphemistically asking if I was dead. I immediately called them to make it clear that I was very much alive. However, a week later I received two more letters asking the same thing, so I wrote back to reiterate, I’m still not dead

– recalled the old teacher.

It was just four days until Christmas when, to McGrath’s dismay, he still hadn’t received his pension. And because of the administrative error, she was also denied the payment of her widow’s pension. The situation was finally resolved only on January 2, when he was paid both benefits after his official complaints.

The elderly woman said that since 2020, she has been asked several times to prove that she is still alive, and each time they stopped for a while with the reference. On the second such occasion, he was living in his son’s house, so he could not receive the letters about the suspension of pension payments in time, and he only faced the matter when he did not receive his money.

Eileen McGrath was the victim of a process in which pension recipient lists are regularly checked against death records to prevent unauthorized payments. According to the Ministry of Education, which oversees teachers’ pensions, death register entries can be matched to scheme members even if the personal details are different.

The ministry also told the Guardian that if a possible match is found between the names on the two lists, they may ask the suspect to prove they are still alive every 12 months.

In the letters sent to those affected, it is stated that the updates will be administered under a new process by the relevant office, with whom they should contact. However, the letters do not mention a deadline or the fact that payments will stop if they do not respond within 28 days. According to the office’s spokesperson, this is because they do not want to unnecessarily upset those to whom such letters are sent.

After I complained, my pension was reinstated, but no apology was given. The General Registry Office also indicates the full name and year of birth of the deceased. It is virtually impossible for other retired teachers with my name and date of birth to die each year

– he said, and then added: it was not clear from the letters that pensioners should apply if their circumstances have not changed.

“Do they really think being warned that I could lose my pension if I don’t respond within 28 days is going to hurt me so much more than having payments stopped without notice? This is pure Alice in Wonderland,” he voiced his displeasure.

“Luckily, I have enough money in my savings account to see me through these cases, but I’m sure that’s not the case for everyone. In addition to being unpleasant and depressing when you are regularly told that they think you are dead,” concluded Eileen McGrath, an elderly teacher who had been deprived of her pension several times.