‘An electric car is like a microwave oven’: Jeremy Clarkson explained why ‘Top Gear’ successor show has reached the end of the road

British TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson has explained why “The Grand Tour”, the car show he made with his former BBC colleagues Richard Hammond and James May, will no longer continue, reports Variety magazine.

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James MayPhoto: Lukasz Gagulski / PAP / Profimedia

Last November, Clarkson confirmed the information that initially appeared in the specialized press according to which The Grand Tour, a show broadcast on streaming by Amazon Prime, will not have a new season.

“It was a full day. Done with Grand Tour after next year but [vor fi] much more of Clarkson’s farm“, he wrote on Instagram on November 30, referring to his other show on Amazon Prime.

Clarkson has now offered more details about the decision that disappointed fans in an interview with The London Times, saying she felt too “fat” and “old” to continue, especially as she concluded that she done everything there was to do in the field of car shows.

He told The Times that doing such a show “is extremely physically demanding, especially when you’re out of shape and fat and old, which I am”.

Jeremy Clarkson compares electric cars to a microwave oven

Clarkson also said he felt he had done “everything you can do with a car” alongside Hammond and May, the presenters he started working with at the BBC for the show Top Gear.

“I’ve driven cars at higher altitudes than anyone else and further north than anyone else. I did everything you can do with a car. When we had meetings to discuss what to do next, people would just shrug their shoulders,” he said.

He also reported that James May believes that, on the contrary, there has never been a more exciting time” for the automotive business. “He’s probably right but I don’t think it makes for an interesting TV show,” Clarkson explained.

“An electric car is no different than a refrigerator or a microwave oven. There is no glamor or excitement,” he concluded in characteristic style.

The Grand Tourpremiered in 2016, a year after Clarkson was sacked by the BBC and the other two Top Gear presenters also quit the show in solidarity with their colleague. The show produced for the streaming platform largely carried over the established format of Top Gear, while the BBC show continued with a new team of presenters.

Although the new show has also reached the end of the road now, Amazon Prime is set to air two more special episodes of The Grand Tourone next month and one that was shot in Zimbabwe later this year.