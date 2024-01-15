An emergency call came in that the White House was on fire

#emergency #call #White #House #fire

Firefighters marched to the White House with large forces on Monday after receiving a report that the building was on fire. Scores of fire trucks and ambulances responded to the 911 call Monday while President Joe Biden and his family were at Camp David.

But it turned out that the emergency call that came in shortly after 7 a.m. local time, saying that the White House was on fire and that a person was trapped inside, was false. District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services and the U.S. Secret Service determined within minutes that the report was a hoax, a person who requested anonymity told the AP.

The authorities traced back the phone number from which the call came, but when they called it, a surprised voice sounded on the other end of the line, and it turned out that it was not really him who made the false report, but someone with his phone number. Since then, President Biden returned to the White House in the afternoon after spending part of the weekend at the presidential residence in Maryland and attending a Martin Luther King Jr. Day service in Philadelphia.

