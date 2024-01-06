An epidemic of bacterial conjunctivitis in Mahajanga

More and more people are consulting for ophthalmological diseases in Mahajanga

Red, swollen, and watery eyes. Several people have been sharing these symptoms in the town of Mahajanga for several days now, prompting a strong wave of concern. “At first I felt itchy in my eyes. I thought about relieving the feeling by rubbing them but that didn’t help matters. My eyes turned red, then I felt pain. I had

it felt like there was sand,” says a man who suffers from this disease. It is in fact an epidemic of bacterial conjunctivitis, according to city doctors. This disease is initially triggered by exposure to bacteria and is then transmitted, very easily, through contact with infected secretions or contaminated objects.

Unfortunately, most affected people tend not to apply the right treatments. Instead of consulting a doctor, they follow the advice of non-professionals. Dr. Hoasy Solange, regional director of public health in Boeny, warns. “Avoid putting or pouring products that have not been prescribed by a doctor into your eyes. They are very sensitive. This disease can be treated, so make sure to consult a doctor,” she says. To cut the chain of transmission of the disease, she invites the inhabitants of Mahajanga to get into the habit of frequently washing their hands with soap.

Miangalya Ralitera

