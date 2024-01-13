An essential event in the folklore of Entre-Sambre-et-Meuse is in danger: “No one expected it”

#essential #event #folklore #EntreSambreetMeuse #danger #expected

The announcement had the effect of a bombshell in the folkloric march circles of Entre-Sambre-et-Meuse: one of the two houses which rented the costumes to the walkers ceased its rental activity. This strongly threatens the future of a folklore recognized as a masterpiece of heritage by UNESCO.

Saint-Pierre de Florennes involves 1,500 walkers, most of whom rent their costumes from Maison Leclercq. “Not walking is obviously not an option. We will soon celebrate the 200th anniversary, it is a heritage that is well anchored in the hearts of Florennois and we will try to find the best solutions“, reacts Sébastien Adam, the president of the royal company Les Blancs de Florennes.

It was via a message sent to its regular customers that Maison Leclercq announced that it was ceasing its rental activities: “Despite our love of folklore and our determination to relaunch the activity after the covid years, it is clear that pitfalls have accumulated along the way. The increase in energy prices, salary indexations, difficulties in supplying equipment, but also incivility“, communicates the Leclercq house.

“It was a cannon shot that fell Wednesday evening. Nobody expected it“, regrets Sébastien Adam.

There is therefore only one rental company left for the Entre-Sambre and Meuse markets. It is impossible for him to equip everyone. In Gerpinnes, for example, 1,800 walkers found themselves without a solution. “All the companies of Entre-Sambre-et-Meuse were essentially clothed by these two houses. With only one functioning house, it’s going to slow down the process. It is certain that some companies will not be able to obtain their costumes for the march“, worries Julien Herman, folklore alderman in Gerpinnes.

Another delicate point this year: the two biggest marches, namely Sainte-Rolende de Gerpinnes and Saint-Roch de Thuin, will take place on the same weekend. Meetings are planned for next week to try to find solutions.

