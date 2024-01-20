An exhibition dedicated to the 1991 barricades can be seen in the Liepāja Occupation Museum

#exhibition #dedicated #barricades #Liepāja #Occupation #Museum

From January 20 to March 10, 2024, at the Liepāja Occupation Museum, K. Ukstiņa Street 7/9, in honor of the memory of the barricades of 1991, a photo exhibition “Liepājnieks at the barricades of January 1991” will be on display, which includes photos from January 1991 events in Liepāja and Riga.

After the attack of the military forces of the Soviet Union on the Vilnius television tower on the night of January 13, 1991, the Latvian People’s Front (LTF) organized a popular demonstration in Daugavmala, protesting against Moscow’s violence in Lithuania. 30 buses with national frontmen went from Liepāja to Riga.

On the evening of January 14, the board of the LTF Liepāja branch decided to build barricades in Liepāja as well. They were intended as a spiritual and symbolic defense against the Soviet troops and a response to the rally organized by Interfronte for Latvia remaining a part of the USSR. The barricades in the city continued for about a week.

The barricades in Liepaja were organized by the Liepaja branch of the Latvian People’s Front. The events and feelings of that time are most accurately described by the memories of the poet Olaf Gūtmanis, the chairman of the Liepāja branch of the Latvian People’s Front in 1991: “The first barricades in Liepāja were built on January 15, 1991, on Rožu Street near the city board. The first Interfront rally was held in Jānis Čakste (then still Komjaunatne) square near the Imantas Sudmaļis monument, and it could be expected that after that the Interfronts would storm the city board building in order to take over power in the city with the support of the military.

After that, barricades were also set up at the buildings of the two newspapers (“Kurzemes Vārds” and “Kursas Laiks”), the post office, as well as at the television tower and posted posts at the bridges.

The phone rang continuously in the coordination center of the Popular Front in Klāva Ukstiņa Street. And one part of these calls announced the movement of parts of the army and navy. It was disturbing, we tried to check every news by sending the members of the board who owned cars to scout.

The barricade days in Liepāja are remembered as the brightest time of patriotism. The coordination center of the Popular Front was always packed with people. Transport to Riga was organized almost every day, so that all the volunteers could get there, starting with boys from school, up to old people who could not sit at home at such a time. Many different people brought food, cigarettes, self-baked rusks and pies, knitted gloves, socks, hats, even larger pieces of clothing to the headquarters of the People’s Front – it is impossible to list all that was donated to the defenders on the barricades at that time. He also brought money. There were hundreds of donations and a few rubles saved from poverty. Many old people gave away their last savings.”

It has already been reported that on January 20, the day of commemoration of the defenders of the barricades in Liepāja, bonfires commemorating the barricades will burn in the courtyard of the Liepaja Occupation Museum, K. Ukstiņa Street 7/9.

at 16 In the speeches present in the courtyard of the Liepāja Occupation Museum, Liepāja Museum Director Dace Kārkla, Liepāja City Council Chairman Gunārs Ansiņš, Lieutenant Colonel Viktors Kareckis, Commander of the 44th Infantry Battalion of the National Guard, the new National Guardsmen will take the oath and the young guardsmen will form the honor guard of the Latvian national flag, and the Navy Orchestra will play at the commemorative event, conductor First Lieutenant Andris Rasmanis.

After the festive event, in the premises of the Liepāja Occupation Museum, there will be an opportunity to taste the treat prepared by the 44th Infantry Battalion of the National Guard and linger over the memories of what happened then, 33 years ago. On the other hand, at Andris Ārglis invites you to a concert at 17 in the museum hall.

We inform you that photography and video filming will be done during the event. The obtained materials will be used for publicity purposes of the event and the Liepāja Museum.