An experienced mechanic has warned why the old Tesla is not a good idea

Buying a used electric car from this brand carries a lot of risks (VIDEO)

Buying a Tesla, even a brand new one, is a great option for most people these days. But you should still be aware that some things can go wrong, seriously. You may not have an engine and a fuel tank, but that doesn’t mean these electric cars can’t make your life more complicated. And that’s why it’s good to take precautions.

It’s a fact that some of Tesla’s models are quite expensive, but the more affordable Model 3 and Model Y can be a good option for everyday use. With them, the owner also gets access to the reliable Supercharger network, reducing worries about mileage.

However, when you take a deeper look at what these so-called zero-emission cars are, things don’t look so rosy. They have problems with assembly and batteries, and the materials in the cabin are often of questionable quality.

They also offer some expensive self-management features, accompanied by promises of even more impressive remote software updates that often fail. Add to that the expensive out-of-warranty service and things are seriously weighing on the owner’s pocket.

Here’s an example – Tesla had a suspension problem that affected a large number of cars. What happens if it shows up when the owner is on the road and it crashes? This, however, also applies to models from other brands – Hyundai and Kia, for example, recently held service actions because of potential ignition risks.

In this case, however, it is about the old Tesla. Just such a car – a Model 3 Longe Range, recently purchased for $43,000, was driven into Scotty Kilmer’s workshop. He is a mechanic with vast experience, owning a YouTube channel where he gives advice to users.

It takes Kilmer less than a minute to discover the first problems with a used Tesla. He claims that tires wear out three times faster because EV batteries are too heavy. This can be prevented with a change in driving style, which is difficult because this twin-engined Model 3 offers impressively high torque. And makes his driver press hard on the gas pedal.

The mechanic also points out that Tesla sells electric cars with artificially limited power. Kilmer doesn’t like that the “Acceleration Boost” upgrade exists, believing that if you’re not getting something in its full form, you shouldn’t pay extra for it. He criticizes Tesla cars for not having a classic OBD II port. brands have a connector hidden in the center console, but you’ll need an adapter to access more data and learn more about certain fault codes.Kilmer also adds the lack of a driver display (or dashboard) to his list of the weaknesses of the Model 3 (the Model S and Model X have one).

The experienced mechanic knows that using several sets of tires each year is dangerous for the environment. Microparticles from them can get everywhere, including in water and pore bodies. Kilmer points out that electric cars like the ones Tesla makes are often scrapped after minor accidents instead of being repaired. This is another environmental concern.

Still, Kilmer also finds some strengths in the electric car. Among them is the technology that Tesla refers to as “autopilot”. The mechanic adds that if the Model 3 Longe Range is used as a normal car and can be charged mostly at home (or in the office), it can be an excellent solution. Before that, of course, it should be checked that the suspension will not fall apart when driving on the highway.

