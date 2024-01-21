an experimental supersonic jet like never before seen

#experimental #supersonic #jet

Built in partnership with aircraft manufacturer Lockheed Martin, the X-59 is part of NASA’s mission, the American space agency, to find a way for people to use supersonic flights for more common trips. The X-59 (even the name sounds mysterious) definitely did not disappoint.

Its new silent supersonic jet is designed to minimize the sonic boom it creates when it exceeds the speed of sound. It will fly at 1.4 times the speed of sound and its maiden flight is scheduled for the end of this year.

The jet is the result of a joint project between NASA and Lockheed Martin and has a simple but ambitious objective. The dream is to revolutionize air travel, producing a new generation of commercial jets that can travel faster than the speed of sound.

It is important to note that this will be the next generation of supersonic aircraft, as the Tupolev TU-144 (maiden flight on December 31, 1968) and the Concorde (maiden flight on March 2, 1969) were the first.

X-59 hopes to solve sonic boom problem

Supersonic flight is the ability to fly at speeds greater than the speed of sound. The value of the speed of sound varies depending on the density of the air, but at sea level it is 1,224 km/hour. If you fly slower than this, the flight is subsonic, if you fly faster you become supersonic.

Airplanes that surpass the sound barrier produce the famous sonic boom, but this does not occur the moment an object crosses the sound barrier.

A sonic boom, which is the effect of compressed shock waves, is a continuous sound that occurs throughout the time the aircraft is traveling faster than sound. For observers on land, the rumble can only be felt when the pressure waves pass over us. The sound can be quite annoying, so the X-59 hopes to resolve the disturbance it causes.

The X-59’s design looks straight out of a science fiction movie. It is 30 meters long and 9 meters wide. It has a thin, tapered tip that occupies about a third of the total length and is expected to significantly disrupt shock waves that create the sonic boom.

Due to the design and long nose, the rider sits in the middle, which makes it difficult to get a proper forward view from a window. To solve this problem, high-resolution cameras feed a signal to 4K displays in the cockpit as part of the “External Vision System”.

Concorde was decommissioned in 2003, after flying for 27 years. Since then, we have been limited to subsonic flights and trips lasting many hours. If the X-59 test flights later this year are a success, then perhaps we could see faster round-the-world travel times in the coming years.

