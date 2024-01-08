An explosion at a Prague high school. One person is injured

An unsuccessful chemical experiment ended on Monday afternoon with an explosion at the secondary school in Křemencov Street in Prague. After the explosion, paramedics treated one injured person. Firefighters also had to intervene on the spot to ventilate the school.

An explosion ended a laboratory exercise at the Masaryk High School of Chemistry in Prague’s Nové Město. The tiny explosion was caused by the mixing of two highly reactive substances. “It was about handling sulfuric and nitric acid. We have our chemists on site,” they said on the social network X Prague firefighters.

Because of the explosion, the firefighters intervened in breathing techniques to avoid inhaling toxic substances from the chemicals. The laboratory in which the failed experiment exploded was ventilated and the remains of chemical substances were removed.

Paramedics also intervened at the school and treated one injured person. The acids that came into contact during the experiment together create a so-called nitration mixture in the right ratio. It is used in the production of explosives, such as TNT.

TN.cz

