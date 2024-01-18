An explosive-laden drone crashed into a cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden

#explosiveladen #drone #crashed #cargo #ship #Gulf #Aden

The USA has declared the Houthi rebels in Yemen a terrorist organization.

The attack took place 110 kilometers southeast of the city of Aden, according to the British Navy’s Maritime Commercial Operations Organization (UKMTO), which oversees shipping routes in the Middle East.

According to the information, the ship’s captain also reported a fire, which was extinguished in the meantime. “The vessel and its crew are safe and on their way to their next destination,” the UKMTO added.

The Yemeni Houthi rebels, enjoying Iran’s tailwind, announced through their military spokesman, Yahya Sari, that they had “scored a direct hit” with missiles against the cargo ship Genco Picardy sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands.

“The navy will not hesitate to attack all sources of danger in the Red and Arabian seas within the framework of Yemen’s legitimate right of self-defense and continue to support the oppressed Palestinian people,” Sari said in a statement.

He was reclassified

The United States on Wednesday put Yemen’s Houthi rebels back on its list of terrorist organizations due to attacks in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The European Union later announced that it would not declare the group a terrorist organization. The reason for the decision, according to a spokesperson of the EU’s foreign affairs service, is that the community has already introduced punitive measures against it, and changing these measures would be complicated, while having only symbolic significance.

The Houthi rebels have launched numerous attacks on commercial and warships sailing in the Red Sea – which they believe are heading towards Israel or protecting Israel – since Israel launched an operation in the Gaza Strip in October to eradicate the military and political machinery of the Islamist terrorist organization Hamas.

The numerous drone and missile attacks have already had an impact on international trade, and several major powers have been watching the events with concern, which is why, as part of a joint British-American operation, they struck the positions of the Islamist group in Yemen in recent days.

