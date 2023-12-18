An extraordinary EU summit is being called after the Hungarian vetoes

#extraordinary #summit #called #Hungarian #vetoes

Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, announced that an extraordinary EU summit will take place on February 1, 2024, said Ecaterina Casinge, spokesperson for the EU body that brings together the leaders of the member states.

The announcement is not unexpected: last week Friday, due to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s veto, they could not decide on the review of the common budget, even though 26 member states would have supported it. This would pay extra items for the increased interest costs of the NextGenerationEU joint borrowing, provide additional funds for the fight against migration, and include a 50 billion euro aid program for Ukraine to be paid over three years. According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, the latter should be decided by the member states on a bilateral basis outside of the EU budget, while the other countries believe that it is more appropriate to implement this through a joint offer at the expense of the multi-year financial framework.

Even then, the Hungarian Prime Minister indicated that he did not think the topic was urgent, and that they could decide on it at a summit at the beginning of the year. In the same way, French President Emmanuel Macron urged the convening of another summit as soon as possible.

In his meeting on Monday, Michel also agreed with the Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo that the new EU presidency is working hard to support the industry of the European Union and to find the right balance between climate change, “the digital transformation of our economic model, and the need for it on the other hand. , to ensure that we manufacture within the EU, we produce within the EU and that we do not limit ourselves in innovation.”

Furthermore, they plan to increase defense industry cooperation within the Union and create a true integrated defense market.

“We had a good discussion on this topic last week. Again, we can say that we have made some progress. There are very specific proposals on the table,” declared Michel.

