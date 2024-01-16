An extremely rare phenomenon is recorded in the Baltic Sea – the last time scientists observed such an influx of salty water was 10 years ago

#extremely #rare #phenomenon #recorded #Baltic #Sea #time #scientists #observed #influx #salty #water #years

The Baltic Sea is closed like a large lake, so large and strong inflows of salt water rarely occur in it. It is estimated that the last time such a process took place was about 10 years ago. According to scientists, such natural phenomena are useful, because salty water also brings oxygen, which is lacking in the Baltic Sea, reports the news service of the LTV television channel.

At the end of last year, a marine monitoring station in Germany recorded that large masses of salty water began to flow from the North Sea through the Danish Straits into the Baltic Sea. Such an exchange process in the Baltic Sea is quite complicated, since the water level in the Baltic Sea always remains higher than in the North Sea.

According to Mario Skudras, a researcher at the Latvian Institute of Hydroecology, this means that water will always flow from the Baltic Sea. “It is difficult for something to flow in from the North Sea […]. Also, the straits off Denmark are shallow, so it’s hard for water to get through.”

According to scientists, in order for a significant amount of water to flow into the Baltic Sea from the North Sea, certain conditions must occur.

For example, a strong easterly wind must blow for at least two or three weeks, which would push water out of the Baltic Sea and thus lower its level.

When the level of the Baltic Sea drops, it is important that a strong westerly wind blows, which raises the water level of Kattegat Bay and brings oxygenated North Sea water into the Baltic Sea.

“Such a combination of conditions is relatively rare. Therefore, large inflows into the Baltic Sea are also relatively rare. Since this water is saltier and denser, it sinks and enters the Baltic Sea through the lower layers and renews itself by changing,” sums up A. Skudra.

Large inflows of salt water are important for the ecosystem of the Baltic Sea. In the deepest layers, where the water does not normally mix, there is a lack of oxygen. Therefore, certain areas of the Baltic Sea are called dead zones.

“Life can exist when oxygen is present. […] Thus, biological or chemical processes that require oxygen can be renewed again,” says the scientist.

So far, it is difficult to predict how long the influx of salt water from the North Sea into the Baltic Sea will last and how far and deep it will spread in the Baltic Sea. It could temporarily improve the situation in the central part of the sea.

The last large influx of water from the Atlantic Ocean to the Baltic Sea occurred in 2014 and was the third largest in recorded history. However, the effect was short-lived.

In order for the marine environment to recover and the amount of oxygen in the Baltic Sea to recover, the inflow of salt water should take place for several years in a row.