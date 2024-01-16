An important agreement was reached between Israel and Hamas

#important #agreement #reached #Israel #Hamas

According to Majjid al-Ansari, the spokesman of the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Tuesday, according to the agreement the medicine and humanitarian shipment will leave Doha for El-Aris in Egypt on Wednesday, and then on to the Palestinian area.

This is the first agreement between the warring parties since the one-week ceasefire in November.

On October 7, Hamas carried out a coordinated terrorist attack in the southern part of Israel: 1,200 people were killed in the attack and more than 3,000 were injured. The terrorist organization has taken 240 hostages to Gaza, many of whom are still in captivity, including several elderly people who are believed to be in urgent need of medication.

Cover image source: Portfolio

Also Read:  Index - Abroad - There is a huge fire in Tenerife, the population has been evacuated

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Commercial banks banned from carrying out insurance activities –
Commercial banks banned from carrying out insurance activities –
Posted on
These are 11 countries that are now officially and predicted to go to war, the latest being 2 Islamic countries
These are 11 countries that are now officially and predicted to go to war, the latest being 2 Islamic countries
Posted on
Gas prices collapsed. European Union countries have managed to replace gas from Russia
Gas prices collapsed. European Union countries have managed to replace gas from Russia
Posted on
Deep analysis: therefore, it is a total inability to investigate a case of “rape” that happened in a metaverse
Deep analysis: therefore, it is a total inability to investigate a case of “rape” that happened in a metaverse
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News